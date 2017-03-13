North Central to present TEDx talks

North Central to present TEDx talks

North Central College will present its third annual TEDx event, featuring 12 presentations, live music and interactive exhibits focused on the theme "Come to Your Senses." Open to the public, the event is from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 31. in the college's theater at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville.

