New state ID Card to help people with special needs
State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit unveiled a new wallet card Monday available for residents with disabilities. Last year, she sponsored legislation creating the Person with a Disability Wallet Card for those who have been medically diagnosed with a developmental disability.
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Claar is about Claar
|41
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|3 hr
|Yep yep yep
|17
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|6 hr
|Molly Browning
|340
|Fraud / Lombard, IL / Forum Financial Management
|20 hr
|Beware
|1
|Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09)
|Thu
|Melanie
|3
|Forum Financial Management - investment fraud
|Thu
|Beware
|1
|Amvets in Lombard still available! (Aug '16)
|Wed
|Smilieme
|2
