New state ID Card to help people with special needs

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit unveiled a new wallet card Monday available for residents with disabilities. Last year, she sponsored legislation creating the Person with a Disability Wallet Card for those who have been medically diagnosed with a developmental disability.

