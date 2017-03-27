New Science Center makes Naperville's North Central 'destination'
The newest building at North Central College puts science on display as a place where students can study how the discipline interacts with other fields and prepare themselves for careers in this technological world, officials say. The $60 million Science Center opened Monday, hosting its first classes a few months ahead of schedule as students at the Naperville campus returned from spring break.
