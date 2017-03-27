New Science Center makes Naperville's...

New Science Center makes Naperville's North Central 'destination'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

The newest building at North Central College puts science on display as a place where students can study how the discipline interacts with other fields and prepare themselves for careers in this technological world, officials say. The $60 million Science Center opened Monday, hosting its first classes a few months ahead of schedule as students at the Naperville campus returned from spring break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BPD Sgt McRay fired claims discrimination 3 hr Barbers corner 8
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) 4 hr Michele 57
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS 6 hr inquiringmindswan... 32
Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16) 8 hr Psychovolo 52
Homicide Haven ! (Feb '16) 8 hr Bonniehunter 4
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... 10 hr Emeril LaGas 2
District 94 Referendum 11 hr wego resident 3
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC