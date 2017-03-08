New Naperville restaurant brings 'anc...

New Naperville restaurant brings 'ancestral' Mexican cuisine

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

The first of five restaurants to open in downtown Naperville's Water Street District will take diners south of the border and back in time. Called Quiubo , a combination of Spanish words that forms Mexican slang for "what's up?" the restaurant serves Mexican dishes from throughout the country and the ages, chief culinary officer and partner Ricardo Garcia-Rubio says.

