New Naperville restaurant brings 'ancestral' Mexican cuisine
The first of five restaurants to open in downtown Naperville's Water Street District will take diners south of the border and back in time. Called Quiubo , a combination of Spanish words that forms Mexican slang for "what's up?" the restaurant serves Mexican dishes from throughout the country and the ages, chief culinary officer and partner Ricardo Garcia-Rubio says.
Read more at Daily Herald.
