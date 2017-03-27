Naperville woman shot in Aurora

Naperville woman shot in Aurora

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A 20-year-old Naperville woman was shot Sunday night outside a home on Aurora 's East Side, according to police. About 11:20 p.m. Sunday, the woman and another woman her age from Lisle were walking up the driveway to a home in the 900 block of Fenton Street when someone fired shots, apparently from a dark-colored sedan, and one struck her, according to a statement the police department shared on its Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS 2 hr inquiringmindswan... 32
Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16) 3 hr Psychovolo 52
Homicide Haven ! (Feb '16) 3 hr Bonniehunter 4
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... 6 hr Emeril LaGas 2
District 94 Referendum 7 hr wego resident 3
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 8 hr Ryan Vermillion 349
BPD Sgt McRay fired claims discrimination 14 hr She got jungle fever 7
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC