Naperville woman shot in Aurora
A 20-year-old Naperville woman was shot Sunday night outside a home on Aurora 's East Side, according to police. About 11:20 p.m. Sunday, the woman and another woman her age from Lisle were walking up the driveway to a home in the 900 block of Fenton Street when someone fired shots, apparently from a dark-colored sedan, and one struck her, according to a statement the police department shared on its Facebook page.
