Naperville ready to boost water rates

Naperville ready to boost water rates

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Herald

Water rates in Naperville are set to increase this summer as the city prepares to make required improvements to its Springbrook Water Reclamation Center to remove more of the mineral phosphorus from treated water. Water rates in Naperville are in line to increase $2.54 a month for the average homeowner beginning June 1 as the city prepares to make required improvements to its wastewater treatment plant and maintain its water delivery system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 11 hr Chuck Stanford 328
Massive Highpoint Expansion 13 hr Robert Thomas 2
Shots Fired in WesGlen subdivision (Apr '08) 22 hr Wesglen since 2000 19
District 94 Referendum Wed A WC citizen 2
Green Spa (Mar '12) Feb 28 Ikb70 9
News Naperville council candidates' views vary on co... Feb 28 D Johnson 1
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Feb 26 They are both drunks 25
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,022 • Total comments across all topics: 279,267,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC