Naperville ready to boost water rates

Water rates in Naperville are set to increase this summer as the city prepares to make required improvements to its Springbrook Water Reclamation Center to remove more of the mineral phosphorus from treated water. Water rates in Naperville are in line to increase $2.54 a month for the average homeowner beginning June 1 as the city prepares to make required improvements to its wastewater treatment plant and maintain its water delivery system.

