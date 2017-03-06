Naperville plans community Earth Week...

Naperville plans community Earth Week celebration

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Naperville will celebrate Earth Week Naperville 2017 beginning with Earth Day Saturday, April 22, and continuing through Saturday, April 29, with special events and programs focused on sustaining and protecting the environment. Earth Week Naperville is a joint effort among several groups, including the city, Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Forest Preserve District of Will County, Indian Prairie Unit District 204, Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation, Naperville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Naperville Park District, Naperville Unit District 203, North Central College, The Conservation Foundation, The Morton Arboretum and Three Fires Council of Boy Scouts of America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KT Massage (Sep '11) 5 hr Oss 29
Massive Highpoint Expansion 7 hr God help us 3
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 9 hr Aaron Grace72 331
Shots Fired in WesGlen subdivision (Apr '08) 21 hr Pete 1972 20
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) 21 hr Captain Howdy 40
First Class Bingo and Raffle Cheats (May '10) Sun Bingo Diva 20
The Bolingbrook police is a gang. (Jul '08) Sat They are animals 110
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC