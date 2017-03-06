Naperville plans community Earth Week celebration

Naperville will celebrate Earth Week Naperville 2017 beginning with Earth Day Saturday, April 22, and continuing through Saturday, April 29, with special events and programs focused on sustaining and protecting the environment. Earth Week Naperville is a joint effort among several groups, including the city, Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Forest Preserve District of Will County, Indian Prairie Unit District 204, Naperville Area Homeowners Confederation, Naperville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Naperville Park District, Naperville Unit District 203, North Central College, The Conservation Foundation, The Morton Arboretum and Three Fires Council of Boy Scouts of America.

