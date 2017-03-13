Naperville Park District to Host Playground Open House on April 4

Families view options for a future playground at the Park District Planning Building at a 2016 meeting.Naperville Park District The Naperville Park District invites residents to help select equipment for the 2017 playground renovations planned for Pembroke Commons, located at 1132 Kenilworth Circle, and Summerfield Lake, located at 2003 Skylane Drive. The Park District will host an open house meeting on Tuesday, April 4 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. at the Park District Planning and Development Office at 425 W. Jackson Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.