Naperville Park District Spring Program and Summer Camps Virtual Guide Available Now
The print version of the 2017 Spring Program Guide and Summer Camps Guide will be mailed to Naperville Park District residents beginning March 1. The virtual version of this publication is now available at www.napervilleparks.org. The Summer Camps Guide, a 2017 spring/summer, two season publication, is bound inside the 2017 Spring Program Guide.
