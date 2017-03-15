Naperville officer shoots dog that reportedly chased children and charged at cop
A Naperville police officer on Wednesday shot and wounded a Rottweiler after the dog allegedly chased children arriving home from school and then turned on the officer, a police official said. The dog was shot in the leg after it and another Rottweiler apparently got away from their home and began running on the streets of a neighborhood on the city's far southwest side, police Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amvets in Lombard still available! (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Smilieme
|2
|Review: Adept Construction, Inc.
|10 hr
|Mo S
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|12 hr
|Erin Mettler
|338
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|Tue
|I know the bad ones
|16
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Wha
|40
|Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
|Mar 13
|Vote Claar to Riches
|17
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Mar 12
|Vote Claar to Riches
|101
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC