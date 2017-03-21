Naperville North to get safer, more modern entrance
A $1.5 million entrance enhancement project will modernize the look of Naperville North High School and improve safety by creating a two-step entry process for any visitors coming to the school. A glass facade will give the front of Naperville North High School a more modern look while security enhancements will make the entrance safer for students and staff, Naperville Unit District 203 officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|1 hr
|Alyson Harris
|345
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|2 hr
|Wondering
|19
|crowley is a jagoff 2
|2 hr
|Wondering
|7
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|13 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Officer Ryan Festerling is the best cop @ the R... (Sep '09)
|14 hr
|commenter on bad cop
|271
|Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Cracker Mayo
|111
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|Mar 18
|Bluewarrior 1975
|26
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC