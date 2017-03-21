Naperville North to get safer, more m...

Naperville North to get safer, more modern entrance

A $1.5 million entrance enhancement project will modernize the look of Naperville North High School and improve safety by creating a two-step entry process for any visitors coming to the school. A glass facade will give the front of Naperville North High School a more modern look while security enhancements will make the entrance safer for students and staff, Naperville Unit District 203 officials say.

