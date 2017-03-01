Naperville native carves books into artwork
Naperville native Brian Dettmer, the "book surgeon," will exhibit his sculptures carved from books through April 28 at Aurora University. Dettmer uses knives, tweezers, surgical instruments and glue to carve sculptures from old books, newspapers, maps, record albums and cassette tapes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|56 min
|Todd Sharp
|330
|Massive Highpoint Expansion
|Thu
|Robert Thomas
|2
|Shots Fired in WesGlen subdivision (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Wesglen since 2000
|19
|District 94 Referendum
|Wed
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|Feb 26
|They are both drunks
|25
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC