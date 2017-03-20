Naperville mayor shares dreams for 'o...

Naperville mayor shares dreams for 'out-of-the-box' future

Steve Chirico has a dream for Naperville, a dream of a city with a booming economy, a solid financial base, well-preserved neighborhoods and a spirit of innovative thinking. The mayor of the state's fifth-largest city shared his dreams for Naperville's future with a crowd of nearly 600 Monday as he gave his second State of the City address.

