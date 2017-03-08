Naperville man's life as 'beacon of light' recognized
A Naperville man called a "beacon of light" has earned posthumous recognition for the brightness he brought to years of community work and political activism. The Naperville City Council presented a proclamation in honor of Ronald Allen, who was shot to death Dec. 2 in Chicago, to his family Tuesday as a way to remember his contributions to business, the African-American community, police/minority relations and even the traditional card game of Bid Whist.
