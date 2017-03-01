Naperville man sentenced to 20 years for murder of new roommate, arson
Grant Muren, 24, was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison for the second-degree murder of Charles Clark and aggravate arson. A Naperville man convicted of murdering his new roommate within hours of moving in and then attempting to "blow the place up" will spend the next several years in prison.
