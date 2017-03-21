Naperville man going back to prison f...

Naperville man going back to prison for 5 t h DUI

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

David M. Curto, 59, of the 400 block of Prairie Knoll Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday to an amended felony charge of aggravated DUI/fifth violation, DuPage County court records said. Eight other felony, misdemeanor and traffic charges - including aggravated DUI with a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of open alcohol - were dismissed in exchange for the plea, records said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bolingbrook Police Sgt fired then files suit 12 min Pistol Pete 37
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... 1 hr Trump is the man 1
Officer Ryan Festerling is the best cop @ the R... (Sep '09) 2 hr commenter on bad cop 271
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 12 hr Kesley Wood 344
Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10) Mon Cracker Mayo 111
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Mar 18 Bluewarrior 1975 26
The Bolingbrook police is a gang. (Jul '08) Mar 18 lalfirdch 111
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC