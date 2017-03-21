Naperville man going back to prison for 5 t h DUI
David M. Curto, 59, of the 400 block of Prairie Knoll Drive, pleaded guilty Tuesday to an amended felony charge of aggravated DUI/fifth violation, DuPage County court records said. Eight other felony, misdemeanor and traffic charges - including aggravated DUI with a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of open alcohol - were dismissed in exchange for the plea, records said.
