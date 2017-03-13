Naperville Jaycees holds Lobster Day sale
The Naperville Jaycees are now accepting orders for fresh North Atlantic live lobsters for $20, cooked for $25 and filet mignon from Casey's Foods for $13. Each lobster has an average weight of 1.25 to 1.5 pounds and the filets are 6-8 oz.
