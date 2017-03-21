Naperville Art League names contest w...

Naperville Art League names contest winners

Fifteen area artists won honors this week in the Naperville Art League's 14th annual public art competition called "#SillySeriousness." Fifty entries, encompassing original work in a variety of media, were displayed and considered for the awards judged by artist Pamela Carron.

