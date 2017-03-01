Naper Nights takes music fans through rock history
Naper Settlement showcases local history every day, but for six nights this summer its focus will shift to the history of rock 'n' roll. Naper Nights Community Concert Series, running two nights a month in June, July and August, will feature a lineup including Bruce in the USA, The Neverly Brothers and American English covering Bruce Springsteen, the early days of rock and the Beatles.
