Monarch Landing's Artist Series Featu...

Monarch Landing's Artist Series Features World Class Performers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

John Torri would prefer professional entertainers come to his home, rather than traveling into the city to see them. The resident of Monarch Landing retirement community in Naperville is co-chairman of the entertainment committee and coordinator of the Artist Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fraud / Lombard, IL / Forum Financial Management 1 hr Beware 1
News Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09) 7 hr Melanie 3
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 13 hr Maria Willard 339
Forum Financial Management - investment fraud 16 hr Beware 1
Amvets in Lombard still available! (Aug '16) Wed Smilieme 2
Review: Adept Construction, Inc. Wed Mo S 1
Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison Tue I know the bad ones 16
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,600,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC