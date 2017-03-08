Molto Properties acquires land in Woodridge, Naperville
Molto Properties has closed on a 9.67 acre land site located on Davey Road in Woodridge, and separately on a 6.32 acre land site on Fisher Drive in Naperville. Molto's Davey Road site sits between I-55 and I-355 with superb access to both highways.
