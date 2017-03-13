Lucky Boys Confusion mines personal, professional hardship on comeback record
Lucky Boys Confusion, a pop-punk band that hails originally from the suburbs of DuPage County, will soon release its first full-length album in 10 years. The group, which emerged from high-school rock scenes in Downers Grove and Naperville, was a key part of the pop-punk wave of the early 2000s, delivering some of the era's signature anthems, like "Atari" and "Hey, Driver."
