Little Friends names new CEO
A Naperville man, Mike Briggs, has been named CEO and president of Little Friends, Inc. He began work March 8. Briggs, 60, has been involved with Little Friends for many years, serving on the board of directors from 1988 to 1991 and again starting in 2016. He will replace Kristi Landorf, who resigned to spend more time being a mother to her two young boys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|1 hr
|Yep yep yep
|7
|Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
|10 hr
|Vote Claar to Riches
|17
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|18 hr
|Lloyd Cashner
|336
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Vote Claar to Riches
|101
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Sun
|star
|9
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|Sun
|mwm
|14
|Kloeckner Murders in Romeoville from 1973 (Jan '16)
|Mar 11
|Shari
|10
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC