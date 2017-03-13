Little Friends names new CEO

Little Friends names new CEO

A Naperville man, Mike Briggs, has been named CEO and president of Little Friends, Inc. He began work March 8. Briggs, 60, has been involved with Little Friends for many years, serving on the board of directors from 1988 to 1991 and again starting in 2016. He will replace Kristi Landorf, who resigned to spend more time being a mother to her two young boys.

