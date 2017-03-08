Lisle mayoral candidates differ on property tax freeze
Chris Pecak, who is challenging longtime Mayor Joseph Broda, says he believes a property tax freeze for the village is possible if officials eliminate wasteful spending and increase the number of businesses in town. Broda, however, said it doesn't make sense to freeze the levy -- the portion of the budget paid for with property taxes -- because most of that money pays for police services and police pensions.
