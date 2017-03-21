KidsMatter plans Ignite the Nite concert, cabaret

The sixth annual Ignite the Nite concert benefiting Naperville's KidsMatter will feature student and adult performers from the community in a dinner-theater cabaret. Scheduled for Saturday, April 8, at Elements at Water Street in Naperville, the cabaret will raise money for KidsMatter's programs and initiatives to help youngsters and families manage stress and say "no" to destructive behaviors and "yes" to possibilities.

