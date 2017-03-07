Judge acquits Naperville man in 2012 child pornography case
A man from Naperville 's far southwest side who kept a dozen computers in his house as part of an interstate business venture has been found innocent of felony charges of child pornography possession. John E. Conrad, 63, was declared not guilty Monday of charges of aggravated child pornography possession, child pornography possession, unlawful use of encryption and possession of a firearm without a valid firearms owner's identification card.
