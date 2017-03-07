Judge acquits Naperville man in 2012 ...

Judge acquits Naperville man in 2012 child pornography case

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A man from Naperville 's far southwest side who kept a dozen computers in his house as part of an interstate business venture has been found innocent of felony charges of child pornography possession. John E. Conrad, 63, was declared not guilty Monday of charges of aggravated child pornography possession, child pornography possession, unlawful use of encryption and possession of a firearm without a valid firearms owner's identification card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Politics Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12) 9 hr Roger is a selfis... 92
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 12 hr Devin Reily 332
KT Massage (Sep '11) Mon Oss 29
Massive Highpoint Expansion Mon God help us 3
Shots Fired in WesGlen subdivision (Apr '08) Sun Pete 1972 20
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Sun Captain Howdy 40
First Class Bingo and Raffle Cheats (May '10) Mar 5 Bingo Diva 20
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC