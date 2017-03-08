Jeannette te Brake Sweger

Jeannette May te Brake Sweger died on March 7, 2017, at Silver Bluff Village at the age of 93. She was the daughter of Henry Louis and Sadie Mary Wulfse te Brake who came to America from Dordrecht, Netherlands. Jeannette was born in Chicago on May 17, 1923, and lived in both the United States and the Netherlands during her childhood.

