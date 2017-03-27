'IN2' launches innovative student ide...

'IN2' launches innovative student ideas into reality at IMSA

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

The days as a simple preposition are over for the word "into," at least at Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy in Aurora. Into, in this case spelled "IN2," is now an innovation hub at the school, and it's the first such facility for entrepreneurship and technological creativity at a secondary school in the state, said Britta McKenna, IMSA's chief innovation officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will suburban mayor pay political price for bac... 9 hr RustyS 1
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) 10 hr Vote Claar to Riches 43
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 14 hr Lindsay Branson 354
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot 14 hr No on April 4 8
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS Thu Vote Claar to Riches 41
Claar PATHETIC & DESPERATE Thu Rebecca B 2
Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10) Thu WolfPapillon 13
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,964,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC