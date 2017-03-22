IL: Metra Surveying Area Residents on...

IL: Metra Surveying Area Residents on Future Fares, Services

Naperville residents and other Metra users have until March 31 to weigh in on potential ticket and fare options being considered by the transit agency. Opinions are being sought on subjects that include off-peak-time and reverse-commute pricing, one-day and seven-day passes, and a possible "loyalty program" similar to those offered by airlines, restaurants and other businesses.

