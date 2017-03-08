How weekly late starts will help Dist...

How weekly late starts will help Dist. 203 teacher collaboration

Late start times will become a weekly occurrence next year at Naperville Central and Naperville North high schools after the school board granted a schedule change to allow for increased teacher collaboration. The late starts, now held monthly, will become more frequent starting in the fall to give teachers an hour every Wednesday morning to work in groups called Professional Learning Communities to review test results and plan instruction improvements.

