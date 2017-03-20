How Naperville-area caregivers for veterans can learn to care for themselves
When Mike Barbour sits in the waiting room at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, he's nearly moved to tears. Men and women, caregivers for ailing veterans, show "dedication and love and kindness" that the Naperville veteran and service officer for the local VFW and American Legion says is unbelievable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
