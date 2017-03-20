How Naperville-area caregivers for ve...

How Naperville-area caregivers for veterans can learn to care for themselves

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Herald

When Mike Barbour sits in the waiting room at Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, he's nearly moved to tears. Men and women, caregivers for ailing veterans, show "dedication and love and kindness" that the Naperville veteran and service officer for the local VFW and American Legion says is unbelievable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bolingbrook Police Sgt fired then files suit 7 hr Johnny azz hat 22
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 16 hr Me Myself and I 343
Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10) Mon Cracker Mayo 111
Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI Sat Bluewarrior 1975 26
The Bolingbrook police is a gang. (Jul '08) Sat lalfirdch 111
Homeless in Downers Grove (Nov '08) Mar 18 homeless in dg 63
The Bolingbrook Sergeant is a clown! Mar 18 I know the bad ones 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,708,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC