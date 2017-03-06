Hope's Erin Herrmann headed to NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship
Hope College's Erin Herrmann is returning to compete in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championship for the second consecutive season. The senior from Wheaton, Illinois is one of 17 competitors to qualify in the 3,000 meters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|2 hr
|Devin Reily
|332
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|4 hr
|Ruby
|91
|KT Massage (Sep '11)
|21 hr
|Oss
|29
|Massive Highpoint Expansion
|23 hr
|God help us
|3
|Shots Fired in WesGlen subdivision (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Pete 1972
|20
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Captain Howdy
|40
|First Class Bingo and Raffle Cheats (May '10)
|Sun
|Bingo Diva
|20
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC