Hope's Erin Herrmann headed to NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship

Hope College's Erin Herrmann is returning to compete in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championship for the second consecutive season. The senior from Wheaton, Illinois is one of 17 competitors to qualify in the 3,000 meters.

