Hope's Erin Herrmann 9th in 3,000 at NCAA indoor finals

Hope College's Erin Herrmann finished a personal-best ninth place in the 3,000 meters at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championship on Saturday at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.

