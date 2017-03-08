Hope's Erin Herrmann 9th in 3,000 at NCAA indoor finals
Hope College's Erin Herrmann finished a personal-best ninth place in the 3,000 meters at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championship on Saturday at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
|1 hr
|Vote Claar to Riches
|8
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|5 hr
|Lloyd Cashner
|336
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|Vote Claar to Riches
|101
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|star
|9
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|Sun
|mwm
|14
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|Sat
|Old Sarge 959
|5
|Kloeckner Murders in Romeoville from 1973 (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Shari
|10
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC