History about to be made in Aurora mayoral election

Coverage of the Aurora mayoral race from the time of Mayor Tom Weisner's resignation to the February primary and to the April municpial election. On Tuesday, Aurorans will cast their votes in a history-making election in which they will choose the 57th mayor in the city's history - for the first time a man of color, either a Filipino-American or African-American.

