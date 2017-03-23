Hearing Health Center Moving Napervil...

Hearing Health Center Moving Naperville Offices April 3

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

As they prepare to move across town to larger offices on April 3, audiologists with Hearing Health Center in Naperville are on a mission: to provide free hearing checkups and to educate area residents about the long-term effect hearing loss has on the brain, as well as its direct correlation to dementia and even Alzheimer's disease. Voted best hearing practice in Illinois for three straight years by the Hearing Review Journal, Hearing Health Center will move from its current location on Raymond Drive to the Fox Run Square shopping center at 1212 South Naper Boulevard, at 75th Street, two doors down from Mariano's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drew Peterson What Did He Do With Stacy? (Feb '15) 3 hr Ray 51
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 11 hr Joy Stewart 348
Review: John Swider (Jun '15) Thu CCS 3
News Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1... Thu former democrat 1
Hearsay Mar 22 Advenger 1
Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison Mar 22 Wondering 19
crowley is a jagoff 2 Mar 22 Wondering 7
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,791,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC