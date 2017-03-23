Hearing Health Center Moving Naperville Offices April 3

As they prepare to move across town to larger offices on April 3, audiologists with Hearing Health Center in Naperville are on a mission: to provide free hearing checkups and to educate area residents about the long-term effect hearing loss has on the brain, as well as its direct correlation to dementia and even Alzheimer's disease. Voted best hearing practice in Illinois for three straight years by the Hearing Review Journal, Hearing Health Center will move from its current location on Raymond Drive to the Fox Run Square shopping center at 1212 South Naper Boulevard, at 75th Street, two doors down from Mariano's.

