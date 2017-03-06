Grants Are Available for Mobility Programs for Seniors, People With Disabilities
Last week the Regional Transportation Authority announced a call for projects to help improve mobility for seniors and people with disabilities that may be eligible for federal and local grant money via an open competitive process. According to the RTA, the federal Section 5310 funding program is the only source of federal transit funds for projects for seniors and those with disabilities that go beyond the usual requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
