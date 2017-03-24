Garfield Farm to offer dulcimer workshops in Campton Hills
Musician Dona Benkert will provide instruction on the stringed instruments. She will have some on hand for people who do not have their own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kane Co. Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
|8 hr
|Vote Claar to Riches
|41
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|11 hr
|Cody Miller
|353
|Claar PATHETIC & DESPERATE
|12 hr
|Rebecca B
|2
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|12 hr
|Coal city TAX Payer
|7
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|WolfPapillon
|13
|Claar DESPERATE & PATHETIC
|Wed
|Power Ranger
|3
|bfd
|Wed
|Power Ranger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC