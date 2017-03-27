Forest preserve finding more money fo...

Forest preserve finding more money for new McDowell Grove bridge

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Officials with the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County are weeks away from seeking bids for construction of a new bridge that will replace an aging one-lane structure at the entrance to McDowell Grove near Naperville. DuPage County Forest Preserve commissioners are expected to approve additional funding so the district can proceed with a planned replacement of a bridge at McDowell Grove near Naperville.

Read more at Daily Herald.

