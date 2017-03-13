Fire closes Naperville restaurant
Fire broke out in the kitchen of a Naperville restaurant Saturday night, forcing patrons and employees to evacuate the business and sending flames pouring from the building's roof. No one was injured in the fire at the Texas Roadhouse in the 2800 block of Patriot's Lane, but because of the damage the restaurant will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen by the DuPage County Health Department and the Naperville Transportation Engineering and Development Department, authorities said Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
|3 hr
|Vote Claar to Riches
|17
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|10 hr
|Lloyd Cashner
|336
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Vote Claar to Riches
|101
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Sun
|star
|9
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|Sun
|mwm
|14
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|Sat
|Old Sarge 959
|5
|Kloeckner Murders in Romeoville from 1973 (Jan '16)
|Mar 11
|Shari
|10
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC