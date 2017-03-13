Fire closes Naperville restaurant

Fire broke out in the kitchen of a Naperville restaurant Saturday night, forcing patrons and employees to evacuate the business and sending flames pouring from the building's roof. No one was injured in the fire at the Texas Roadhouse in the 2800 block of Patriot's Lane, but because of the damage the restaurant will remain closed until it is deemed safe to reopen by the DuPage County Health Department and the Naperville Transportation Engineering and Development Department, authorities said Sunday.

