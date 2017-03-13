FBI investigating Naperville bank robbery
Bank of America at 1301 E. Ogden Ave. was robbed about 9:15 a.m., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said. The suspect is described as a tall black man in his late 30s wearing a black leather coat and sunglasses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forum Financial Management - investment fraud
|16 min
|Beware
|1
|Amvets in Lombard still available! (Aug '16)
|17 hr
|Smilieme
|2
|Review: Adept Construction, Inc.
|17 hr
|Mo S
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|20 hr
|Erin Mettler
|338
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|Tue
|I know the bad ones
|16
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Wha
|40
|Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
|Mar 13
|Vote Claar to Riches
|17
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC