FBI investigating Naperville bank rob...

FBI investigating Naperville bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Bank of America at 1301 E. Ogden Ave. was robbed about 9:15 a.m., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said. The suspect is described as a tall black man in his late 30s wearing a black leather coat and sunglasses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Forum Financial Management - investment fraud 16 min Beware 1
Amvets in Lombard still available! (Aug '16) 17 hr Smilieme 2
Review: Adept Construction, Inc. 17 hr Mo S 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 20 hr Erin Mettler 338
Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison Tue I know the bad ones 16
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) Tue Wha 40
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS Mar 13 Vote Claar to Riches 17
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,584,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC