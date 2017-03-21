Exchange Club donates $50,000 to Care Center

The Naperville Exchange Club recently donated $50,000 to the Care Center at Edward Hospital, which provides medical services for children and special needs adults who may have been sexually abused. The Care Center's physicians and staff employ a compassionate, empowering approach to deliver medical care, as well as community and professional education, expert testimony and state-of-the-art protocol development, in an effort to put an end to abuse.

