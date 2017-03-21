Exchange Club donates $50,000 to Care Center
The Naperville Exchange Club recently donated $50,000 to the Care Center at Edward Hospital, which provides medical services for children and special needs adults who may have been sexually abused. The Care Center's physicians and staff employ a compassionate, empowering approach to deliver medical care, as well as community and professional education, expert testimony and state-of-the-art protocol development, in an effort to put an end to abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hearsay
|3 hr
|Advenger
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|4 hr
|Brittney Atkins
|346
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|6 hr
|Wondering
|19
|crowley is a jagoff 2
|7 hr
|Wondering
|7
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|17 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Officer Ryan Festerling is the best cop @ the R... (Sep '09)
|19 hr
|commenter on bad cop
|271
|Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Cracker Mayo
|111
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC