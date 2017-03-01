Endorsements: Broda for Lisle mayor; Hettich, Carballo, Grau for village board.
There are stark political battle lines in Lisle where the administration headed by longtime Mayor Joseph Broda is under fire from candidates running as the Prosperity for Lisle slate and headed by mayoral challenger Chris Pecak. Pecak, a construction project manager, says the village gets failing marks when it comes to transparency and heeding residents' concerns.
