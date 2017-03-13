Disney veteran speaks to Naperville chamber
The former head of training at Disney University, Doug Lipp, will be the keynote speaker next month when the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce presents its third annual Speaker Series. Lipp, who is also an author and international consultant, will speak at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Community Christian Church Yellow Box at 1635 Emerson Lane.
