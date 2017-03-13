Disney veteran speaks to Naperville c...

Disney veteran speaks to Naperville chamber

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

The former head of training at Disney University, Doug Lipp, will be the keynote speaker next month when the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce presents its third annual Speaker Series. Lipp, who is also an author and international consultant, will speak at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Community Christian Church Yellow Box at 1635 Emerson Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Bolingbrook Sergeant is a clown! 1 hr I know the bad ones 1
Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison 11 hr I know the bad ones 18
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) 21 hr Claar is about Claar 41
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Fri Molly Browning 340
Fraud / Lombard, IL / Forum Financial Management Thu Beware 1
News Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09) Thu Melanie 3
Forum Financial Management - investment fraud Thu Beware 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,310 • Total comments across all topics: 279,637,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC