Dining events: Morton's turns to ocean platters for Lent
Morton's chilled prime ocean platter includes Maine lobster, jumbo shrimp cocktail, jumbo lump crabmeat, oysters on the half-shell and Alaska king crab legs. Morton's serves up two ocean platters for your Lent observation.
