Decorated Army veteran pleads guilty to child porn charges

16 hrs ago

A Downers Grove man and decorated Army veteran was sentenced Wednesday to 180 days in DuPage County jail and 30 months of sex offender probation. Judge John Kinsella handed down the sentence after Anthony Damaska, 29, of the 600 block of Sherman Street, pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of child pornography.

