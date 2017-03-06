Cubs name 20 fans to present World Se...

Cubs name 20 fans to present World Series rings

Read more: Chicago Cubs

The list includes a 90-year-old man from Kewanee, Ill., and a 13-year-old girl from Peru, Ill. There's a young woman with spina bifida who plays baseball for her Miracle League Cubs team, two teachers with Cubs-themed classrooms, a grandfather who saved a 1984 bottle of champagne for his championship toast and a father whose four kids have Cubs-themed names.

