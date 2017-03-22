Cordial Clash
The glittering Paramount Theater seemed an appropriate venue for Aurora mayoral candidates Rick Guzman and Richard Irvin as they offered their visions for the surrounding downtown area during a mayoral debate last week. The old-style movie palace, revived as a center for musical theater and other performances, is an emblem of the turnaround for a onetime decaying and declining city center.
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hearsay
|10 hr
|Advenger
|1
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|11 hr
|Brittney Atkins
|346
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|14 hr
|Wondering
|19
|crowley is a jagoff 2
|14 hr
|Wondering
|7
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Officer Ryan Festerling is the best cop @ the R... (Sep '09)
|Tue
|commenter on bad cop
|271
|Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10)
|Mar 20
|Cracker Mayo
|111
