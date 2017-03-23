Cops hunting aronists who damaged Naperville park bathroom
Arsonists have damaged the bathroom of a south Naperville park twice in recent days, and now a reward is being offered for information that leads to their arrest, authorities said Friday. The most recent case occurred between 8:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesday in the restroom at Commissioners Park East, 3704 W. 111th St., police said.
