Conditional discharge for Lisle man w...

Conditional discharge for Lisle man who made falsely accused Naperville cop

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Donald Pritchard, 58, was sentenced Monday to six months' conditional discharge for falsely accusing a Naperville police officer of trying to hit him with a squad car. A Lisle man, convicted in January of disorderly conduct for falsely reporting that a Naperville police officer tried to run him over with a squad car, still blames the officer, even after receiving the minimum sentence that his attorney pleaded for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
KT Massage (Sep '11) 17 hr Oss 29
Massive Highpoint Expansion 19 hr God help us 3
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 22 hr Aaron Grace72 331
Shots Fired in WesGlen subdivision (Apr '08) Sun Pete 1972 20
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Sun Captain Howdy 40
First Class Bingo and Raffle Cheats (May '10) Sun Bingo Diva 20
The Bolingbrook police is a gang. (Jul '08) Sat They are animals 110
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,371,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC