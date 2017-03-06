Conditional discharge for Lisle man who made falsely accused Naperville cop
Donald Pritchard, 58, was sentenced Monday to six months' conditional discharge for falsely accusing a Naperville police officer of trying to hit him with a squad car. A Lisle man, convicted in January of disorderly conduct for falsely reporting that a Naperville police officer tried to run him over with a squad car, still blames the officer, even after receiving the minimum sentence that his attorney pleaded for.
