College of DuPage Officials, Students...

College of DuPage Officials, Students Brave the Weather for a Great...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

College of DuPage officials, students and staff enjoyed themselves, ignoring the chilly temperatures, at the West Suburban Irish's 24th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade March 12. COD's parade crew, led by COD Board Vice Chairman David Olsen, Chairman Deanne Mazzochi and Board Secretary Frank Napolitano, was joined by was one of more than 100 participants along the downtown Naperville route. Chaparral revelers, including representatives from the McAninch Arts Center and WDCB 90.9 FM, greeted parade goers with candy and other giveaways as part of the College's ongoing 50th anniversary year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison 6 hr Yep yep yep 7
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS 15 hr Vote Claar to Riches 17
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 22 hr Lloyd Cashner 336
Local Politics Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12) Sun Vote Claar to Riches 101
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Sun star 9
Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13) Sun mwm 14
Kloeckner Murders in Romeoville from 1973 (Jan '16) Mar 11 Shari 10
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Dupage County was issued at March 14 at 4:34AM CDT

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC