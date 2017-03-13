College of DuPage Officials, Students Brave the Weather for a Great...

College of DuPage officials, students and staff enjoyed themselves, ignoring the chilly temperatures, at the West Suburban Irish's 24th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade March 12. COD's parade crew, led by COD Board Vice Chairman David Olsen, Chairman Deanne Mazzochi and Board Secretary Frank Napolitano, was joined by was one of more than 100 participants along the downtown Naperville route. Chaparral revelers, including representatives from the McAninch Arts Center and WDCB 90.9 FM, greeted parade goers with candy and other giveaways as part of the College's ongoing 50th anniversary year.

