College of DuPage Officials, Students Brave the Weather for a Great...
College of DuPage officials, students and staff enjoyed themselves, ignoring the chilly temperatures, at the West Suburban Irish's 24th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade March 12. COD's parade crew, led by COD Board Vice Chairman David Olsen, Chairman Deanne Mazzochi and Board Secretary Frank Napolitano, was joined by was one of more than 100 participants along the downtown Naperville route. Chaparral revelers, including representatives from the McAninch Arts Center and WDCB 90.9 FM, greeted parade goers with candy and other giveaways as part of the College's ongoing 50th anniversary year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|6 hr
|Yep yep yep
|7
|Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
|15 hr
|Vote Claar to Riches
|17
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|22 hr
|Lloyd Cashner
|336
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Sun
|Vote Claar to Riches
|101
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Sun
|star
|9
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|Sun
|mwm
|14
|Kloeckner Murders in Romeoville from 1973 (Jan '16)
|Mar 11
|Shari
|10
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC